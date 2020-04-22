5 ex-East High students cited after breaking into school, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five ex-Madison East High School students were cited after breaking into the school Saturday night, Madison police reported.

The former students, all 18, were chased by officers responding to alarms Saturday night shortly before 11:30 p.m. as they ran out of the school at 2222 East Washington Ave., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The former students admitted they had gotten in through a roof door for which one had a key. They said that once inside, they were "messing around" and a couple said that they discharged some fire extinguishers, causing a mess, DeSpain said.

Police described the teens as “cooperative and apologetic,” telling officers they had no intent to steal or damage anything.

DeSpain said all five were cited for burglary and property damage.

