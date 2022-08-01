5 children, 2 adults die in wrong-way crash on I-90 in northern Illinois, authorities say

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — A crash early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way car on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois left seven people dead, including five children, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.
Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows, and five children, all in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, according to Illinois State Police. The children were ages 5 to 13.
Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was driving an Acura TSX and also died, police said.
Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction “for unknown reasons” before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”
The driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, was seriously injured.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.