5 arrested in car-to-car shooting that struck uninvolved vehicles on South Side, Madison police say

Five men have been arrested in a car-to-car shooting April 7 at the Amstar Gas Station, 1129 S. Park St., that struck two uninvolved vehicles, Madison police reported.

No injuries were reported, though police recovered at least a dozen shell casings from the scene, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses reported at least one man firing from a white car at another car, and officers found a parked and unoccupied dark sedan in the area with apparent bullet damage, DeSpain said.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit arrested all five people connected to the white car, and it is believed at least two fired handguns at people inside the other car that was at the station, DeSpain said.

Arrested on tentative charges that include first-degree reckless endangerment were Brett J. Morgan, 20, of Sun Prairie; Travon M. Pearson Jr., 21, of Madison; Raiquawn S. Summerville, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee; Nestor H. Guzman De La Cerda, 18, of Madison; and Kdeion N. Daniels, 20, of Madison.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and additional arrests are probable, DeSpain said.

