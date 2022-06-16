 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

5 arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say

Police lights

Five people were arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a rollover crash was reported in the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Mineral Point Road, Sgt. Livia Novitzke said in a statement.

The crashed vehicle was a stolen silver sedan that had been occupied by five people, who fled on foot into a nearby business after the crash, Novitzke said.

The five, who were not identified, were taken into custody by officers, Novitzke said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics