5 arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say

Five people were arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a rollover crash was reported in the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Mineral Point Road, Sgt. Livia Novitzke said in a statement.
The crashed vehicle was a stolen silver sedan that had been occupied by five people, who fled on foot into a nearby business after the crash, Novitzke said.
The five, who were not identified, were taken into custody by officers, Novitzke said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
