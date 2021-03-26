5 arrested after crash of stolen car on South Side, Madison police say

Five people were arrested after the crash of a stolen car on the South Side on Thursday, Madison police reported.
At about 2:45 p.m., a car was reported stolen from a gas station at 401 N. Third Street on the East Side, Sgt. Angela Straka said in a report.
The stolen car and its occupants are believed to be involved in two robberies where purses were stolen in the parking lots of a West Side Walmart and the Hilldale Target, Straka said.
At about 5 p.m., the stolen car fled from police and crashed at Pheasant Ridge on the South Side, with officers arresting five people, Straka said.
No injuries were reported and no names were released as the investigation continues.
