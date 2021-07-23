49-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal crash in town of LaPrairie

A 49-year-old woman from Beloit died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in the town of LaPrairie.

Sandra B. Reyna died following the crash on South Highway J in the town of La Prairie the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of South Highway J in the town of LaPrairie, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a GMC Acadia, driven by Reyna, was heading south on South Highway J when it went into the ditch, hit a mailbox, drove through a portion of a corn field, through a yard, across a driveway, and struck a tree at 5432 South Highway J, Falk said.

Reyna was transported to a local hospital where she was reported dead. A forensic exam was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday which determined Reyna died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time and Reyna's death remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.