45 people ejected, 32 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 45 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Eastern Michigan.
Of the 45 ejected, 39 were UW students, and of the 32 arrested, 30 were UW students, police said in a statement.
Of the 32 ticketed and ejected, 30 were for underage alcohol, one was for possession of alcohol on UW land, and one was for theft, police said.
Of the 13 ejected without being ticketed, five were for a seating/ticket issues, four were for intoxication, and one each was for possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct, tobacco usage, and bag issue, police said.