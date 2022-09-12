45 people ejected, 31 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 45 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 31 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Washington State.
Of the 45 people ejected, 36 were UW students, and of the 31 arrested, 29 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.
Thirty people were ticketed during the game, with 28 being UW students, police said.
Those ticketed and ejected included 25 for underage drinking.
Of the 14 people ejected without being ticketed, five were for possession of alcohol, four for intoxication, three for tobacco usage, and two for disorderly conduct. (Some received multiple citations.)
Photos: Wisconsin falls to Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium
Washington State Cougars defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) recovers a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) late in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) fumbles after a catch late in the 4th quarter. The ball was recovered by Washington State who ran out the clock for the win. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State celebrate a recovered fumble late in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) fumbles after a catch. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State celebrate their win over Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the field after losing to Washington State. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State celebrates its win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) is chased by Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo'i Latu (13) late in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) late in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin walks off the field after losing to Washington State. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) scores on a 31-yard pass play in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) breaks the tackle of Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo'i Latu (13) to score on a 31-yard pass play in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso reacts to missed field goal attempt in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) was called for pass interference on a pass play to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin lost 17-14. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Clay Cundiff (85)in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Graham Mertz (5) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) scores on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Graham Mertz (5) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State Cougars defensive back Chris Jackson (2) defends on a pass attempt to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) in the 2nd quarter. Jackson was called for holding before the play. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike tries to get past Washington State's Chris Jackson during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen finds a hole against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Clay Cundiff catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington State's Travion Brown during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Chris Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Chimere Dike during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Nakia Watson is stopped by Wisconsin's Max Lofy during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz scrambles against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Jaden Hicks tries to stop Wisconsin's Braelon Allen during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Skyler Bell tries to break free from the Washington State defense during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Clay Cundiff is congratulated after catching a touchdown pass during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi finds a hole against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Billy Riviere III catches a pass in front of Wisconsin's Preston Zachman during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz runs past Washington State's Francisco Mauigoa during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs past Washington State's Francisco Mauigoa during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Jaden Hicks tries to stop Wisconsin's Skyler Bell during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Nakia Watson runs past Wisconsin's Jake Chaney during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi is stopped by the Washington State defense during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Nakia Watson is congratulated after running for a touchdown against Wisconsin during Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Christian Mejia intercepts a pass during the second half Saturday at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Nakia Watson is congratulated after running for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State coach Kyle Smith reacts after a missed field goal during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's John Torchio tries to stop Washington State's Nakia Watson during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State players celebrate after defeating Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs against Washington State during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Keontez Lewis during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst watches during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Washington State's Cameron Ward throws against Wisconsin during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo tries to get past Washington State's Jaden Hicks during Saturday's game at Camp Randall.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
