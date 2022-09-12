 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

45 people ejected, 31 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 45 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 31 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Washington State.

Of the 45 people ejected, 36 were UW students, and of the 31 arrested, 29 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Thirty people were ticketed during the game, with 28 being UW students, police said.

Those ticketed and ejected included 25 for underage drinking.

Of the 14 people ejected without being ticketed, five were for possession of alcohol, four for intoxication, three for tobacco usage, and two for disorderly conduct. (Some received multiple citations.)

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

60 years since President John F Kennedy inspired US moon landing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics