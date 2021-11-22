 Skip to main content
45 people ejected, 12 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say
UW-Madison police reported that 45 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 12 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Of the 45 ejected, 28 were UW students, and of the 12 arrested, eight were UW students, police said in a statement.

A dozen people were ticketed during the game, with eight being UW students, police said.

Those ticketed and ejected included 11 for underage drinking and one for entering the playing surface. Of the 27 people ejected without being ticketed, 21 were for possession of alcohol, five for tobacco usage, three for disorderly conduct, and two for seating/ticketing issue. (Some received multiple citations.)

