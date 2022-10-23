 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

43 people ejected, 20 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

Camp Randall Stadium in sun, State Journal generic file photo
STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison police reported that 43 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 20 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Purdue.

Of the 43 people ejected, 24 were UW students, and of the 20 arrested, 12 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Police said 23 people were ticketed during the game, with 13x being UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included 16 for underage drinking, two each for disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol in Camp Randall, and one each for body passing, false identification, and obstructing/resisting.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, 10 were for possession of alcohol, five for intoxication, four for tobacco in Camp Randall, and two each for seating issue/student section and disorderly patron.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics