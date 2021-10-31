42 cited during Halloween festivities in State Street area, Madison police say

A line of costumed bargoers wait outside of Red Rock Saloon off of State Street on Saturday.
LUCAS ROBINSON, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police gave out citations to roughly 42 people during Halloween celebrations Saturday night in the State Street area.
Infractions included underage drinking, disorderly conduct, battery, drinking on the sidewalk or street and urinating in public, the Madison Police Department said.
"Generally people were very well behaved," Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
With Freakfest canceled this year, State Street was left more quiet Saturday evening than a typical Halloween-eve. Many people roamed the street in their game-day gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa instead of in costumes.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic drove Halloween off of State Street, with Freakfest canceled as officials with the city, public health and UW-Madison all encouraged people to stay away from the iconic street. The city again canceled the event this year due to continuing concerns about COVID-19.
The Madison Fire Department, UW-Madison police, Dane County Sheriff's Office and other city officials helped to keep the Halloween festivities safe, Madison police said.
GALLERY: Downtown Portage Costume Contest and Trick or Treating
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.