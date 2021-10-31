 Skip to main content
42 cited during Halloween festivities in State Street area, Madison police say
State Street

A line of costumed bargoers wait outside of Red Rock Saloon off of State Street on Saturday.

 LUCAS ROBINSON, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police gave out citations to roughly 42 people during Halloween celebrations Saturday night in the State Street area. 

Infractions included underage drinking, disorderly conduct, battery, drinking on the sidewalk or street and urinating in public, the Madison Police Department said. 

"Generally people were very well behaved," Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement. 

With Freakfest canceled this year, State Street was left more quiet Saturday evening than a typical Halloween-eve. Many people roamed the street in their game-day gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa instead of in costumes. 

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic drove Halloween off of State Street, with Freakfest canceled as officials with the city, public health and UW-Madison all encouraged people to stay away from the iconic street. The city again canceled the event this year due to continuing concerns about COVID-19.

The Madison Fire Department, UW-Madison police, Dane County Sheriff's Office and other city officials helped to keep the Halloween festivities safe, Madison police said.  

