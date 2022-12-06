40-year-old man arrested in Lakeside Street homicide, police say

A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday for a fatal shooting Nov. 22 on Lakeside Street, according to Madison police.

Members of the Madison Police Department’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Edward I. Smith in Madison without incident, according to an updated police report.

Smith was booked into jail on one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting of Santrie M. Riley, 36, of Madison, also identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as Shantarie M. Riley.

According to a search warrant filed last week that sought permission from a judge to search the contents of three cellphones that were left behind on East Lakeside Street, the shooting was preceded by a scuffle, followed by what appeared to be a brief reconciliation.

A witness who was working at a nearby construction site told police he saw two men fight, then saw one of them help the other one up from the ground. Then the man who was helped up fired multiple shots at the other man, who was identified as Riley, the search warrant states.

According to court records, Smith, of Madison, has been sought since failing to appear for court on Nov. 30 on unrelated charges of eluding police, resisting police and bail jumping. In another unrelated case, he was charged in July with physical abuse of an elder and intimidating a witness.

Smith also faces previous charges of operating a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, among other charges.