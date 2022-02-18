 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40-vehicle crash causes injuries on Highway 51 near Wausau, State Patrol says

274030773_281843644077857_1907910869714211494_n.jpg

A crash on Highway 51 near Wausau Friday night involved roughly 40 vehicles, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. 

A major crash involving an estimated 40 vehicles caused "several injuries" Friday evening along Highway 51 near Wausau, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. 

The State Patrol said there were numerous multi-vehicle crashes along the highway starting around 4:30 p.m. Severe winter weather was a factor in the crash. 

Those who were injured were taken to local hospitals, but State Patrol did not say how many other than stating that "several" people were injured. 

"The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time," State Patrol said. 

The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours as emergency crews cleared the crash. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. 

