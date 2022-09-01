 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40 shell casings, damaged vehicle found after fusillade of gunshots on Far East Side, Madison police say

Madison police said they found 40 spent shell casings and a damaged vehicle after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side early Saturday morning.

At about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, multiple callers reported shots fired at the Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Chief Shone Barnes said in his daily blog.

Officers located the 40 fired shell casings and damaged vehicle, but there were no reports of injuries, Barnes said.

The investigation is continuing, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said on Wednesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

