 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-year-old loses teeth in head-on crash caused by intoxicated driver, Madison police say
alert

4-year-old loses teeth in head-on crash caused by intoxicated driver, Madison police say

Karla Chavez booking photo

Karla Chavez.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 4-year-old lost several teeth in a head-on crash early Tuesday morning caused by an intoxicated driver, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the crash on the service road along the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue shortly before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

A vehicle driven by Karla Chavez, 21, was inbound on the service road when it deviated from its lane and collided head-on with a vehicle heading outbound on the service road, Kimberley said.

The driver of the outbound vehicle suffered a possible broken finger and a 4-year-old passenger had about four teeth knocked out, with both taken to a hospital for treatment, Kimberley said.

Chavez showed signs of impairment, refused field sobriety tests, and was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of OWI causing injury under 16 years of age, open intoxicate, no insurance, and deviating from a traffic lane, Kimberley said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics