4-year-old loses teeth in head-on crash caused by intoxicated driver, Madison police say

A 4-year-old lost several teeth in a head-on crash early Tuesday morning caused by an intoxicated driver, Madison police reported.
Police were dispatched to the crash on the service road along the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue shortly before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
A vehicle driven by Karla Chavez, 21, was inbound on the service road when it deviated from its lane and collided head-on with a vehicle heading outbound on the service road, Kimberley said.
The driver of the outbound vehicle suffered a possible broken finger and a 4-year-old passenger had about four teeth knocked out, with both taken to a hospital for treatment, Kimberley said.
Chavez showed signs of impairment, refused field sobriety tests, and was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of OWI causing injury under 16 years of age, open intoxicate, no insurance, and deviating from a traffic lane, Kimberley said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue