4-year-old jumps from farm wagon to road, struck by vehicle, killed, Columbia County authorities say

A 4-year-old jumped from a farm wagon onto to a road and was struck by a vehicle and killed in Columbia County on Wednesday, authorities reported.

At about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to Haynes Road in the township of Marcellon after a 911 call reported the child being struck by the vehicle, Capt. Todd Horn of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful, Horn said.

The vehicle driver, a 47-year-old woman from Pardeeville, was cooperative with investigators at the scene of the crash. No enforcement action was reported and the incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Horn said.

