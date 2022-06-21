4 under 15 years old arrested after crashing vehicle stolen on South Side, Madison police say

Four juveniles under 15 years old were arrested Monday night after crashing a vehicle stolen on the South Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, an off-duty police officer called 911 to report a black 2017 Kia Sportage SUV being driven recklessly on Seven Nations Drive, doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars on the street, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement early Tuesday.

While police were on their way to investigate the reckless driving complaint, 911 calls came in reporting a rollover crash involving the Kia in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. The Kia struck an unoccupied van and rolled over, with both vehicles suffering severe damage, Hannah said.

The four occupants of the Kia fled on foot uninjured prior to police arrival, but all were arrested near Moorland Road and Fell Road, Hannah said.

Officers learned that the Kia had been stolen from a parking lot on Moorland Road. The owner became aware of her vehicle being stolen around the same time as the crash when a neighbor returned her driver's license and other abandoned property he found in the parking lot, Hannah said.

The Kia owner still had the ignition key, but the juveniles were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without a key, Hannah said.

Madison police said Monday that they are investigating a “swift” increase in vehicle thefts on the East Side during the past two weeks.

And the vehicles targeted primarily include Kia models that are newer than 2011 and Hyundai models newer than 2015, police said. It’s a trend that police departments across the state have seen play out, and is becoming more common in the city, officials said.

Madison police said that “we are seeing a change in trends from stealing cars with keys inside to certain vehicles being targeted due to a manufacturing issue that makes them easy to steal.”

But both automakers said at the beginning of this year that changes were made to prevent this type of theft, police said.

“Some folks have reported success with inexpensive theft deterrent devices, when used correctly,” Madison police said. “While MPD hasn’t done any testing of these devices, information can be found online.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.