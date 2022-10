4 teens arrested trying to steal vehicle, bicycle from Southwest Side parking garage, Madison police say

Four teens were arrested Monday night when they were interrupted as they were trying to steal a vehicle and a bicycle from a Southwest Side parking garage, Madison police reported.

At about 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road on a report of burglary in progress in the underground parking garage, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers set up a perimeter and as they approached, they could hear movement inside the garage, where they learned a Kia and a bicycle were being targeted, Lisko said.

As officers were preparing to enter the garage, four males later determined to be juveniles fled on foot, with all four quickly apprehended by officers after foot pursuits, Lisko said.

One 14-year-old was armed with a facsimile firearm and was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, possession of a facsimile firearm, party to a crime of attempted operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and resisting arrest.

A second 14-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC, and possession of burglarious tools.

The third 14-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of for burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC, resisting arrest, and tampering with a GPS monitoring device (ankle monitor).

The 13-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC, resisting arrest, and obstructing.

The teens were taken to the Dane County juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.