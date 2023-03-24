Four teens were arrested and a loaded gun was recovered after a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree on the West Side on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Gammon Lane around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that those in the vehicle were reportedly using illegal drugs.

The vehicle sped off from the complex and crashed into a tree near Morraine View Drive, Fryer said.

Five people ran from the crash scene, four were taken into custody nearby and one escaped, Fryer said.

The vehicle was stolen out of Cross Plains earlier this week, and a loaded gun was found in it, Fryer said.

Maurice J. Morris, 17, was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and taken to the Dane County Jail.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime), and possessing burglarious tools.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime), and for being in adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest, obstructing, authorized use of identifying documents, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and criminal trespass.

The last three boys were taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.

Fitchburg and Cross Plains police assisted in the incident, which remains under investigation, Fryer said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999