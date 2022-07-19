4 teens arrested for attempting to steal vehicle on West Side, Madison police say

Four teens were arrested Saturday night for attempting to steal a vehicle on the West Side, Madison police reported.
Police were sent to the 400 block of South Gammon Road around 8:35 p.m. Saturday after a woman called to report the break-in in progress, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The first officer to reach the scene saw the four teens walking away from the car and they were arrested at various locations near West Towne Mall, Fryer said.
The vehicle involved showed signs of forced entry and a dismantled steering column, Fryer said.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on tentative charges of damage to property (party to a crime), forced entry to a locked vehicle, and obstructing; a 13-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of damage to property (party to a crime), entry to a locked vehicle and possession of THC; and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of damage to property, entry to a locked vehicle and obstructing, Fryer said.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.