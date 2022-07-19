 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 teens arrested for attempting to steal vehicle on West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Four teens were arrested Saturday night for attempting to steal a vehicle on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 400 block of South Gammon Road around 8:35 p.m. Saturday after a woman called to report the break-in in progress, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The first officer to reach the scene saw the four teens walking away from the car and they were arrested at various locations near West Towne Mall, Fryer said.

The vehicle involved showed signs of forced entry and a dismantled steering column, Fryer said.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on tentative charges of damage to property (party to a crime), forced entry to a locked vehicle, and obstructing; a 13-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of damage to property (party to a crime), entry to a locked vehicle and possession of THC; and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of damage to property, entry to a locked vehicle and obstructing, Fryer said.

