4 teens arrested after stolen car crashes into another vehicle, Madison police say

Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a stolen car into another vehicle, according to Madison police.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:10 p.m. at Mineral Point Road and Island Drive, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog. The four teenagers in the stolen vehicle fled the area on foot.

Officers searched the area and arrested the four, whose ages ranged from 15 to 18, Barnes said.

The occupants in the stolen car — 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys — all face tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent as party to a crime, Barnes said.

The three juveniles face a tentative charge of being party to the crime of possessing a firearm while under the age of 18, while the 18-year-old faces the tentative charge of being party to the crime of carrying a concealed weapon, Barnes said.

The 16-year-old also faces a tentative charge of obstructing, Barnes said.

