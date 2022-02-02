4 teens allegedly crash stolen car, hide from police in stranger's home, Madison police say

Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a stolen car into another vehicle, fleeing the scene and hiding at a woman's house, according to Madison police.

911 callers reported the crash around 1:10 p.m. at Mineral Point Road and Island Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. The driver of the other car told police she was not injured in the crash.

Witnesses told arriving officers that the four teenage boys — an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all from Madison — ran from the stolen vehicle and fled the area on foot, Fryer said. The teens went inside a home in the 6400 block of Keelson Drive.

The homeowner noticed the teenagers near her backyard and invited them inside for a snack, Fryer said. They asked her for a ride, but police intercepted them before they could leave.

Officers, who were in the process of searching for the teenagers, ordered the four to get out of the woman's van as she opened her garage door, Fryer said.

Police found two loaded guns inside the woman's van. One of the teenagers had multiple sets of car keys on him. Fryer said the woman didn't know about the crash nor the guns. She was just trying to help the teenagers.

While driving Downtown, the 16-year-old slipped out of a handcuff, escaped from the squad car and ran toward West High School. A K9 unit tracked him down in a nearby backyard. Shorewood police and University of Wisconsin Police assisted with that search.

The teenagers all face tentative charges of being party to the crime of operating a motor vehicle without consent, Fryer said.

The four face various tentative, party-to-a-crime charges for being in possession of the guns: possessing a firearm for the 15-year-olds, being an adjudicated juvenile in possession of a firearm for the 16-year-old and carrying a concealed weapon for the 18-year old.

The 16-year-old also faces tentative charges of escaping arrest, obstructing and resisting, Fryer said.

