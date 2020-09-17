4 people injured, flown to area trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four injured people were flown to trauma centers after a shooting Wednesday night in Mayville, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The call for the shooting at the Spring Glen Apartments, 1118 Horicon St., came in to the Sheriff’s Office just before 7:25 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The four injured people were found at the scene, and lifesaving measures were performed before they were flown to trauma centers.

Schmidt said everyone involved in the incident was accounted for and there was no threat to the public. The scene was cleared shortly before 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was available Wednesday. Schmidt said more details would be released Thursday by the Mayville Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Spring Glen Apartments is elderly and HUD assisted living according to its Facebook page and website.

A Mayville man was stabbed to death at a duplex in the same block April 21, 2019. Police said in July of this year the investigation into Nicholas Druecke’s death remains open.

