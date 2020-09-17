 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 people injured, flown to area trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
0 comments
alert

4 people injured, flown to area trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Four injured people were flown to trauma centers after a shooting Wednesday night in Mayville, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The call for the shooting at the Spring Glen Apartments, 1118 Horicon St., came in to the Sheriff’s Office just before 7:25 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The four injured people were found at the scene, and lifesaving measures were performed before they were flown to trauma centers.

Schmidt said everyone involved in the incident was accounted for and there was no threat to the public. The scene was cleared shortly before 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was available Wednesday. Schmidt said more details would be released Thursday by the Mayville Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Spring Glen Apartments is elderly and HUD assisted living according to its Facebook page and website.

A Mayville man was stabbed to death at a duplex in the same block April 21, 2019. Police said in July of this year the investigation into Nicholas Druecke’s death remains open.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics