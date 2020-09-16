 Skip to main content
4 people injured, airlifted to area trauma centers after shooting in city of Mayville
Police lights siren squad car (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A shooting in the city of Mayville Wednesday night left four people injured, and all four were flown to local trauma centers, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The call for the shooting that took place at 1118 Horicon St. came in to the Sheriff's Office at around 7:24 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The four who were injured were found at the scene, and lifesaving measures were performed before they were flown to trauma centers. 

Schmidt said everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and there is no threat to the public. 

No further information was available Wednesday, and Schmidt said more details would be released Thursday by the Mayville Police Department, which is leading the investigation. 

