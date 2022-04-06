4-month-old died from brain injury after day care worker left baby unattended in Iowa County, criminal complaint alleges

On the day that a 4-month-old boy sustained a fatal traumatic brain injury in Iowa County, the woman watching him left him alone with other children and no adult while she went to an appointment at a tattoo and piercing shop, a criminal complaint alleges.
JoAnna Ford, 29, was charged Tuesday in Iowa County Circuit Court for neglecting a child with death as a consequence in the death of 4-month-old Wyatt Hamlin.
Wyatt died at the hospital March 1, four days after Ford had been watching him, Mineral Point police said.
A doctor determined that Wyatt's cause of death was "physical abuse in the form of abusive head trauma" that happened the day he was under Ford's care, the complaint states.
According to the criminal complaint:
Wyatt's mother, Kayla Case, dropped her son off for day care at Ford's house on Fair Street in Mineral Point around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 25. Case told officers Wyatt was awake and smiling. There were no issues when he was dropped off.
Ford told police she was the only adult at the home after her husband left around 8:30 a.m. She told officers she was providing child care for Wyatt and a 1-and-a-half-year-old. Also at the home were her children, an 11-year-old step child, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old.
Ford said the 11-year-old and 8-year-old left the residence around 11 a.m. to go to friends' houses. But Mineral Point police said an investigation showed that the 11-year-old was at the home until 4 p.m.
That morning, Ford texted someone saying that she had "an appointment at 2 in Dodgeville," according to a police review of her cell phone.
Staff at Vibe Body Art, a tattoo and piercing shop in Dodgeville, told police that Ford was at the shop for an appointment that day from around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Video surveillance showed she was at the business until 3:21 p.m. Around 3:25 p.m., she texted the same person saying she was "headed home now."
From about 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m., Ford sent multiple texts and videos to Case about how Wyatt was doing, according to the phone review. Ford had become concerned about Wyatt's condition.
"I would take him in. He's starting to scare me right now," Ford said in the texts. "This isn't make sense. He was totally fine this morning."
Case told police the videos showed her son breathing quickly in a way that she had not seen before. Case said she knew something was wrong, and asked Wyatt's father, William Hamlin, to pick him up right away.
Hamlin picked Wyatt up and brought him home, but took him to Upland Hills Health Health Hospital shortly after because he was "not looking right," police said.
Doctors determined that Wyatt's brain was swelling and flew him to UW Hospital in a MedFlight. He died a few days later.
UW Health characterized Wyatt's injuries as "catastrophic." Medical staff said they were caused by physical abuse.
UW Health also said the speed at which Wyatt's conditions worsened at the hospital demonstrated that the brain injury happened mere hours before he was taken to the hospital.
The complaint alleges that Ford was negligent in leaving Wyatt without an adult and that her conduct was "a substantial factor in producing Wyatt's death."
If convicted of neglect, Ford faces up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
A GoFundMe has been started to help support Wyatt's parents and older brother.
