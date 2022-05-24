4 kids enter Lincoln Elementary School Sunday, classroom damaged, Madison police say

Four kids entered Lincoln Elementary School on Sunday and a classroom was found damaged, Madison police reported.
Someone saw the children, who ranged in age from 5 to 11, enter the building at 909 Sequoia Trail around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers found a classroom had been damaged and feces and urine also were found in the room, Fryer said.
The children admitted to their actions and were released to their parents or a responsible party, Fryer said.
