 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 kids enter Lincoln Elementary School Sunday, classroom damaged, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Four kids entered Lincoln Elementary School on Sunday and a classroom was found damaged, Madison police reported.

Someone saw the children, who ranged in age from 5 to 11, enter the building at 909 Sequoia Trail around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found a classroom had been damaged and feces and urine also were found in the room, Fryer said.

The children admitted to their actions and were released to their parents or a responsible party, Fryer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics