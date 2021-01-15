4 juveniles arrested after North Side homeowner finds them in his garage, Madison police say

Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a North Side homeowner found them rummaging through cars in his garage, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the owner of the home in the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane confronted the four juveniles in his garage and they fled in a stolen black Hyundai that officers found a short time later abandoned with doors open in the middle of Westport Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Police said they quickly set up a perimeter and utilized a police dog to track the occupants. While in the area, officers observed a separate stolen car and attempted to set up spike strips to stop it, however the silver Acura swerved towards officers and fled out of the area at high speed, Grigg said.

Ultimately, after numerous foot pursuits, and with the assistance from deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Sun Prairie officers, the four juveniles who abandoned the stolen Hyundai were arrested, Grigg said.