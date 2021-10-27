4 juveniles arrested after fleeing crash of stolen car on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Four juveniles were arrested after crashing a stolen car and then fleeing on foot on the Southwest Side on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the stolen vehicle was being driven at high speed on Raymond Road just before the intersection with Whitney Way, attempted to turn north on Whitney Way, but lost control, struck the curb and became disabled in the northbound lanes of Whitney Way, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.
A Madison officer witnessed four juveniles flee from the disabled vehicle toward the area of Toki Middle School, prompting police to notify school officials. The four were taken into custody shortly after the incident, Malloy said.
The vehicle had been stolen from a North Side residence earlier in the day, Malloy said.