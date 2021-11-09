4 juveniles arrested after being seen in stolen vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Four juveniles were arrested after they were seen in a stolen vehicle on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 2:45 p.m., police responded to a traffic complaint in the 5800 block of Balsam Road that involved a silver Toyota Prius that was found to be stolen, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Arriving officers found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and contacted the caller, who said the vehicle had been speeding around the area and provided a description of a possible driver, Kimberley said.
Officers located a juvenile suspect matching the caller’s description at a nearby park, but the child denied involvement, Kimberley said.
However, officers then found security camera footage in the area and were able to identify four juveniles — ages 16, 14, 13 and 11 — who were in the stolen vehicle and they were taken into custody, Kimberley said.