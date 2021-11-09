 Skip to main content
4 juveniles arrested after being seen in stolen vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Four juveniles were arrested after they were seen in a stolen vehicle on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m., police responded to a traffic complaint in the 5800 block of Balsam Road that involved a silver Toyota Prius that was found to be stolen, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Arriving officers found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and contacted the caller, who said the vehicle had been speeding around the area and provided a description of a possible driver, Kimberley said.

Officers located a juvenile suspect matching the caller’s description at a nearby park, but the child denied involvement, Kimberley said.

However, officers then found security camera footage in the area and were able to identify four juveniles — ages 16, 14, 13 and 11 — who were in the stolen vehicle and they were taken into custody, Kimberley said.

