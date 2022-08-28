4 injured in Rock County shooting, police say

Gunshots rang out just after midnight Sunday in Clinton, prompting multiple calls to authorities.

Four people were shot in the 9200 block of Little Lane in Clinton at around 12:35 a.m., according to a statement by Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Skatrud.

Officers from five different agencies, including the Beloit and Janesville police departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to calls of shots fired. Three victims were transported to area hospitals prior to arrival of police, and another victim was located by authorities on the scene and transported to an area hospital, Skatrud said.

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the incident is under investigation with no current threat to the public, Skatrud said.