 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 injured in Rock County shooting, police say

Gunshots rang out just after midnight Sunday in Clinton, prompting multiple calls to authorities. 

Four people were shot in the 9200 block of Little Lane in Clinton at around 12:35 a.m., according to a statement by Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Skatrud. 

Officers from five different agencies, including the Beloit and Janesville police departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to calls of shots fired. Three victims were transported to area hospitals prior to arrival of police, and another victim was located by authorities on the scene and transported to an area hospital, Skatrud said. 

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the incident is under investigation with no current threat to the public, Skatrud said. 

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics