4 injured in OWI crash, 4 felony OWI arrests made Sunday, Monday in Dane County, authorities say

Four people were injured in an OWI crash, and that incident was one four felony OWI arrests made over Sunday and Monday in Dane County, authorities reported.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Dane County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Westport Road in the town of Westport that resulted in four people being taken to a local hospital, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a car driven by Lucas A. Stowell, 38, of Richland Center, crossed the centerline and sideswiped another vehicle, causing it to roll over, Schaffer said.

The 74-year-old male and 27-year-old female occupants of the vehicle that rolled over were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, while Stowell and his female passenger also were taken to a hospital, where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

Stowell faces a tentative charge of fourth offense OWI, causing injury, Schaffer said.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, James F. Gordon was stopped for going 66 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Highway 51 near Exchange Street in the town of Dunn, and following field sobriety tests, was arrested on tentative charges of a fifth offense OWI and operating after revocation, Schaffer said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, deputies investigating a vehicle that was disabled in the road at Highway N and Koshkonong Road in the town of Pleasant Springs identified the driver as Randi C. Lund, 54, of Deerfield, and he was subsequently arrested for a seventh offense of OWI, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.

At about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Madison police attempted a traffic stop on the East Side, but the driver drove off before crashing a short time later, Chief Shon Barnes said in a preliminary report in his daily blog.

An off-duty officer in the area observed a male passenger flee on foot and detained him. The 25-year-old man was found to be in possession of crack, meth, marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine and arrested on numerous drug-related tentative charges, Barnes said

The driver, later identified as a 45-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of fifth offense OWI, eluding, hit-and-run and resisting/obstructing, Barnes said.

