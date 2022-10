4 injured, driver arrested after rollover crash off Grant County road, authorities say

A driver and three passengers were injured and the driver was arrested after a rollover crash off a Grant County road on Tuesday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grant County deputies responded to the crash at 17129 Highway T in the town of Watterstown, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Chase Lee Smith, 22, of Blue River, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus north on Highway T negotiating a curve when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue, he lost control, went off the road and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on top of round bales in a field, Dreckman said.

Smith and his three juvenile passengers were taken by ambulance Boscobel Gundersen Hospital, with one occupant of the vehicle ejected during the crash, Dreckman said.

Smith was arrested at the Boscobel Gundersen Hospital for first offense operating with a restricted controlled substance causing, and will be issued additional citations, Dreckman said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.