4 injured by gunfire in Rock County, police say

Four people were injured by gunfire early Saturday morning and two remain hospitalized following what investigators believe to be related shootings in Rock County.

After receiving a report of shots fired around 2 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were sent to Blu Astor, an adult entertainment venue between Beloit and Janesville on Highway 51.

On the way to the scene, deputies were told by dispatchers that a single person had been shot in the hand, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They found the victim and provided medical assistance until emergency responders from Beloit arrived.

During the investigation, local hospitals called to report that three more people had been shot and “were found to be related to this case,” the Sheriff’s Office said. It was unclear where those shootings took place.

Two of the gunshot victims were treated and released, while the other two remained at UW Hospital in Madison.

