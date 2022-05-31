4 injured, 2 arrested, 2 ticketed after fights on South Side, Madison police say

Four people needed treatment at local hospitals, two were arrested and two were ticketed after fights on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, several officers were sent to Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., for a large fight in progress, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

Officers separated those who were fighting and contacted those who were injured throughout the neighborhood. While doing so, a second fight occurred in front of police, who used pepper spray to break up the fight and called for additional officers to restore order, Meinert said.

More than 20 officers from three agencies were needed in the response to the fight, which involved several juveniles and adults, Meinert said.

The four who were treated at local hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries, Meinert said.

No names were released, and the investigation is continuing, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.