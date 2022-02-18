4 finalists selected for Madison fire chief

Four candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of Madison fire chief, the city's Police and Fire Commission announced Friday.

All of the candidates are Madison residents who have served on the Madison Fire Department in some capacity. Three are men and one is a woman of color.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis announced in October that he would be retiring April 1, ending a career of more than three decades with the Madison Fire Department.

The four finalists to fill Davis's role are:

Scott Bavery, a Madison native and the department's current assistant fire chief.

Tracy Burrus, who moved to Madison in 2001 and has served in a variety of positions at the department, including assistant chief of personnel, fire lieutenant and training officer. She is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Chris Carbon, a Madison native who has been with the fire department since 1999 in roles including firefighter, lieutenant and training officer. He's currently the division chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services Training and Logistics.

Ted Higgins, a Madison resident and 19-year veteran of the fire department. He is currently a lieutenant and a principal officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 311.

The Police and Fire Commission plans to conduct final interviews of the candidates March 8. The public is invited to comment on the finalists at the commission's March 14 meeting or send their comments via email to pfc@cityofmadison.com.

The commission plans to deliberate in special meetings from March 11 to 18. In the fall, the commission said it would announce its decision on the new chief March 18.

