4 file federal lawsuit against Facebook, Kyle Rittenhouse, militia groups in wake of Kenosha protest shootings

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Facebook, Kyle Rittenhouse, militia groups, and two people involved in the groups in the wake of Kenosha protest shootings.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Milwaukee lists the defendants as Facebook; Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and injuring another; the Boogaloo Bois; the Kenosha Guard; former Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson, the commander of the Kenosha Guard; and Ryan Balch, who the lawsuit says is an "avowed member of the Boogaloo Bois," and who "assumed the role of Tactical Advisor of the squad that included Rittenhouse."

The plaintiffs are listed as Hannah Gittings, partner of Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot on Aug. 25, allegedly by Rittenhouse; Christopher McNeal, who allegedly was harassed by militia members; Carmen Palmer, who allegedly was threatened by militia members; and Nathan Peet, a witness to one of the fatal shootings on Aug. 25.