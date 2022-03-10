 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 Dane County men charged with drug and gun crimes in grand jury indictments, authorities say

Scales of Justice (copy)
iSTOCK PHOTO

Four Dane County men have been charged with drug and gun crimes in federal grand jury indictments returned Wednesday, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said.

Sylvester Ray Gavins, Jr., 31, of Madison, was charged with possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that on March 26, 2021, Gavins possessed cocaine and heroin for distribution and a loaded .40 caliber firearm and .40 caliber ammunition.

Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 28, and Zendel Rolack, 26, both of Oregon, were charged with being felons in possession of firearms, O’Shea said.

The indictment alleges that from Sept. 7 through Oct. 5, Jefferson-Cooper possessed a Walther handgun, and that on Oct. 5, Rolack possessed a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Cobra handgun, and a Walther handgun.

People are also reading…

And Raymond Poore, 29, of DeForest, Wisconsin, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, O’Shea said.

The indictment alleges that he possessed a loaded 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition on Nov. 18.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics