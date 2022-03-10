4 Dane County men charged with drug and gun crimes in grand jury indictments, authorities say

Four Dane County men have been charged with drug and gun crimes in federal grand jury indictments returned Wednesday, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said.

Sylvester Ray Gavins, Jr., 31, of Madison, was charged with possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that on March 26, 2021, Gavins possessed cocaine and heroin for distribution and a loaded .40 caliber firearm and .40 caliber ammunition.

Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 28, and Zendel Rolack, 26, both of Oregon, were charged with being felons in possession of firearms, O’Shea said.

The indictment alleges that from Sept. 7 through Oct. 5, Jefferson-Cooper possessed a Walther handgun, and that on Oct. 5, Rolack possessed a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Cobra handgun, and a Walther handgun.

And Raymond Poore, 29, of DeForest, Wisconsin, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, O’Shea said.

The indictment alleges that he possessed a loaded 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition on Nov. 18.

