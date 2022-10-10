4 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in combined Madison area effort, authorities say

Four people were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered in a multi-jurisdictional Madison area law enforcement effort on Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 4-hour effort included deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and police officers from Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol and the FBI, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
The traffic stops also resulted in the recovery of a gun, Simpson said.
Terrance F. Walls, 32, was arrested on a tentative charge of knowingly fleeing an officer related to a short pursuit and subsequent traffic stop.
Jaquan T. Morris, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting/obstructing, and a parole violation, following a short vehicular pursuit and subsequent foot pursuit, in which he ran from the stolen vehicle, and dropped a handgun.
Travis D. Vial, 31, was arrested on several outstanding warrants. And Joshua G. Vukoty Flowers, 28, also was arrested, with no specific offense specified.
