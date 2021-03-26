4 arrested after 2 robberies, crash of stolen car on South Side, Madison police say

Four people were arrested after two robberies and the crash of a stolen car on the South Side on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The incident began at about 2:45 p.m. when a car was reported stolen from a gas station at 401 N. Third Street on the East Side, Sgt. Angela Straka said in a report.

At about 4 p.m., a 70-year-old woman was shoved and had her purse stolen as she was walking into Walmart, 7202 Watts Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The woman was not injured, Grigg said.

Marcus L. Brinkley, 18, was later identified and arrested for this robbery after a second robbery, Grigg said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was in the parking lot of Target, 750 Hilldale Way, when a teenager approached her car and reached in and stole her backpack, before fleeing in a waiting stolen car, Grigg said in a separate report.

Officers spotted the stolen blue Toyota driving at a high rate of speed, disregarding traffic signals. Officers from multiple jurisdictions attempted to pull over the car, but it evaded officers and eventually crashed near Pheasant Ridge Trail on the South Side, Grigg said.