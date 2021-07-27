38-year-old Madison man identified as victim in fatal crash in town of Fulton

A 38-year-old man from Madison died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the town of Fulton.

Terry D. McKinzy died following the crash on Highway 59 and I-90 in the town of Fulton the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

At around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 59 and I-90 in the town of Fulton, where McKinzy was found dead at the scene.

A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday and preliminary results of the examination confirm that McKinzy died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time.

McKinzy's death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

