38 motorcyclists, 161 tickets, 400+ violations: 1 day in Madison

A group of 38 noisy motorcyclists who sped around Downtown popping wheelies, running red lights and executing illegal U-turns on June 5 are starting to face penalties from Madison police, with an unknown number of them getting tickets over the last several weeks and more citations likely on the way.

After an extensive review of footage from traffic cameras, the Madison Police Department found more than 400 documented traffic violations from that day alone. Officers have so far issued 161 citations for dangerous driving.

The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying additional motorcyclists who engaged in reckless driving. Nearly all of the motorcyclists failed to display registration tags, making them challenging to track down.

The large group drove around Gorham Street, University Avenue, Johnson Street and East Washington Avenue. They rode in the bike lanes and eluded police in two separate attempted traffic stops, according to police. In one instance, a motorcyclist fled from officers multiple times.

The driving led to multiple complaints from Madison residents because of the noise and reckless driving, police said.