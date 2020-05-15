37 inmates in Dane County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, none hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Dane County Jail now has seen 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19 since the first inmate tested positive on March 26, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Of the 37, six have been released from custody, six recovered (signified by testing negative), and 25 remain in medical isolation, where medical staff provides treatment and monitoring, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A majority of the inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic or only show minor symptoms, with no inmates requiring hospitalization, Schaffer said.

An additional 34 inmates are in quarantine for medical monitoring because they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Schaffer said.

Contact tracing found one inmate who had intentionally concealed his symptoms by using medications to reduce fever and has been responsible for 32 inmates testing positive for COVID-19, Schaffer said.

The jail has deployed social distancing practices by limiting inmate movement throughout the facility and sheltering in place. This has mitigated transmission between areas, but does not address the limited space within the units, which makes social distancing a challenge, Schaffer said.

