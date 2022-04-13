31-year-old woman dies after apartment fire in Jefferson County, medical examiner says

A 31-year-old woman was the person who died at a local health care center after getting injured during a Friday apartment fire in Jefferson County, the medical examiner said Wednesday.

Tramesha Smith, a Watertown resident, died at the Watertown Regional Medical Center following the fire at Watertown East Apartments, 1153 Boughton St., in Watertown, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement. Her cause of death was not released.

Watertown fire crews responded shortly before 3:50 a.m. to a report of a large amount of smoke coming from an apartment unit in the building, the Watertown Fire Department said.

Firefighters entered the unit, and started a search, the department said. The Watertown Police Department notified the firefighters that some of the occupants were able to escape, but others might be stuck inside.

Smith was found inside the unit, still alive, the Fire Department said. She was taken to the medical center, but died from her injuries.

Firefighters contained the fire to that apartment unit and extinguished it, the department said.

Two neighboring units in the eight-unit apartment complex had minor smoke damage, causing those occupants to temporarily get displaced. The Red Cross assisted those residents, the department said. The other occupants, who had been evacuated, returned to their apartments.

In total, the fire caused more than $30,000 in damage, according to the Fire Department.

Watertown police and fire are still investigating the cause of the fire, with help from the State Fire Marshall. There were no working smoke detectors in the apartment, the Fire Department noted.

Emergency crews from Ixonia, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, CLR, Lebanon and Lake Mills assisted on scene.

