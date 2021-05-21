31-year-old Beloit man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting, Sheriff's Office says

A 31-year-old man from Beloit was injured and taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Friday morning, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded along with Beloit police and fire to a report of the shooting on the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road near the bridge over the Turtle Creek flood plain at around 9:40 a.m., Sgt. Josh Lund said.

The initial investigation found that two cars were traveling west on Milwaukee Road from Willowbrook Road when a dark-colored sedan believed to have had two men inside pulled up next to the 31-year-old man's car and fired multiple rounds into it, Lund said. The two men then fled the area westbound on Milwaukee Road.

The shooting does not appear to be random, Lund said.

The 31-year-old man turned around and traveled east, stopping at Leeson Park Road, where he called 911 to report he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings from a handgun were found along Milwaukee Road near the Turtle Creek bridge, and some marijuana was recovered from the weeds near Leeson Park Road during a K9 search.

Milwaukee Road was closed for more than three hours after the shooting.