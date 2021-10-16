 Skip to main content
30-year-old man stabbed on East Side, Madison police say
No arrests have been made after a man was stabbed on the East Side Friday night, police say. 

A 30-year-old man was stabbed outside a Kwik Trip on Madison's East Side Friday night, according to Madison police. 

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside a Kwik Trip at 3528 East Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday. Police said officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in his upper chest and lower right abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in "stable condition," according to police.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but that the person is still "at large" and that no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or p3tips.com

