30-year-old man stabbed on East Side, Madison police say

A 30-year-old man was stabbed outside a Kwik Trip on Madison's East Side Friday night, according to Madison police.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside a Kwik Trip at 3528 East Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday. Police said officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in his upper chest and lower right abdomen.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in "stable condition," according to police.
Police said they have identified a suspect, but that the person is still "at large" and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or p3tips.com.