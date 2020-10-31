30-year-old Madison man killed, 2 teens hospitalized in Far West Side triple shooting, Madison police say

“We are just very fortunate that no bystanders or uninvolved parties were injured or struck by gunfire,” Wahl said.

UW Hospital spokesman Gian Galassi said he couldn’t confirm if victims were taken there. The hospital was under “heightened security” earlier in the day but it had been lifted by Saturday evening, he said.

The Halloween day shooting triggered a large police presence, including the Madison police Violent Crime Unit and representatives from the Victim Witness Unit of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. The shooting marks the 11th homicide for the city this year — tying a record of 11 homicides set in 2017 — but is the first since a shooting on Aug. 11 when 11-year-old Anisa Scott was struck. She died two days later when she was taken off life support.

Patton said the roles of the homicide victim and the two others shot in Saturday’s incident were unclear.

“This was some sort of shootout in broad daylight,” Patton said. “We’re conducting a canvass and looking for additional evidence here. We were fortunate to have the daylight we did have to process the scene.”

Marcy Wynn lives in a home on Colony Drive and said her husband, who was grilling on their back deck, heard several shots and then saw a car race north on North Gammon Road.