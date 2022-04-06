3-year prison sentence ordered for man who fired shot inside apartment

A man who was originally charged in 2020 with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend but ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Ronnie A. Ballard, 33, of Madison, was also the victim of an attempted homicide last year at a shelter for homeless men on Madison's East Side. He told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland that he felt circumstances had been improving for him, getting an apartment and a job, but got worse after he was shot.

"My probation officer wasn't taking it as serious as it should be," Ballard said. "But that's no excuse for my actions."

In addition to second-degree reckless endangerment, Ballard was also given concurrent prison sentences for two other charges from the same 2020 incident — possession of a firearm by a felon and eluding police. In four other felony and misdemeanor cases, all filed between 2019 and 2021, Ballard was sentenced Wednesday to concurrent jail terms. His three years in prison will be followed by three years of extended supervision.

Ballard's attorney, Eric Schulenburg, asked that Ballard be sentenced to probation, while Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess asked for a prison sentence, citing Ballard's repeated failures to complete probation following past convictions.

Hyland agreed.

"I'm overwhelmingly concerned you won't make it in the community and someone would be hurt as a result," Hyland said.

In January 2020, Ballard was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police said he entered his former girlfriend's home, picked up her gun and pointed it at her. He fired the gun at the same time she swatted his arm away, according to a criminal complaint.

Ballard then led police on a 10-minute car chase that ended with a nearly hourlong standoff on an interstate ramp, during which Ballard pointed the gun at his own head, the complaint states.

But according to Hess and a defense investigator's report filed with a sentencing memorandum by Schulenburg, a short time after Ballard was charged the woman recanted her earlier statement and said she was more afraid Ballard was going to shoot himself with her gun while he was in her apartment. She told the investigator she was not concerned he would shoot her.

On March 22, 2021, while free on bail, Ballard was shot three times by Ronald E. Stephens, 24, inside the temporary men's shelter at the former city Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St. Schulenburg said Ballard made a remarkable recovery, leaving the hospital in three days.

Hess said Ballard was prepared to testify at a trial for Stephens, but Stephens instead pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide late last month. He will be sentenced in June.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.