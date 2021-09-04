3 Verona students receive minor injuries from firework explosion on school bus, police say

Three Verona High School students had minor injuries Friday afternoon after a firework exploded on the school bus they were riding, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Police said in a statement a 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center following the firework explosion around 4:35 p.m.
"The incident does not appear to have been intended to cause harm or injuries to others," police said.
A call came in for the 5100 block of Anton Drive on what the bus driver initially thought were shots fired, according to police, but it was later determined the noise came from a student igniting a firework in the aisle of the bus.
None of the three students who were injured with minor burns were transported to a hospital, police said.
"Investigating personnel have been working closely with representatives from the school district to address this incident and ensure the safety of all students," police said.