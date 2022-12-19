 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

3 vehicles involved in rollover crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Three vehicles were involved in a rollover crash at a Far West Side intersection on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

A witness reported seeing a vehicle run a red light and hit another in the crash at the intersection of Gammon Road and Old Sauk Road shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A third vehicle was struck after the initial crash, and one of the vehicles rolled over, Fryer said.

No one was taken to a hospital, Fryer said.

An unidentified 45-year-old driver was ticketed and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022

COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.

I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Qatar 2022: World Cup marred by controversies around LGBT, workers rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics