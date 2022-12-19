3 vehicles involved in rollover crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

Three vehicles were involved in a rollover crash at a Far West Side intersection on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.
A witness reported seeing a vehicle run a red light and hit another in the crash at the intersection of Gammon Road and Old Sauk Road shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A third vehicle was struck after the initial crash, and one of the vehicles rolled over, Fryer said.
No one was taken to a hospital, Fryer said.
An unidentified 45-year-old driver was ticketed and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022
COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.
I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.
Thanks to families of eight young people who died from opioid overdoses for letting me tell their stories.
The way organ transplants can turn tragedy into triumph never ceases to amaze me.
If you were stuck in traffic by a crash, would you risk your life to pull people out of a burning vehicle?
Scientific errors resulted in a high-profile correction and raised questions about breeding in zoos.
Some say gender treatments should be restricted to adults, but puberty might be the most important time to intervene.