3 treated at hospitals after weapons offense on Far East Side, Madison police say

Three people were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries after a weapons offense on the Far East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street, Sgt. Ronald Webster said in a statement.

The incident appeared to stem from a disturbance that began at a gathering inside a residence, Webster said.

While Webster’s report didn’t provide details on the nature of the weapons offense, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that there were reports of shots fired.

The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crime Unit, Webster said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.